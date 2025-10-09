Multibagger smallcap scales fresh peak, stock skyrockets 1,398% in a year

Shares of smallcap oil player CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd continued their rally for the 43rd straight session on Thursday, gaining another 5 per cent to scale a fresh record high of Rs 1,530.75.

With today's upmove, the stock has delivered a massive 174.73 per cent return in the past month and an astounding 1,397.90 per cent gain over the last year.

BSE has placed the counter under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to caution investors amid extreme price volatility. Last month, the company informed that Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 1,85,485 shares at Rs 812 apiece.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 99.70. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9183.06/85.41 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 89.27. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31/33.33 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 25,000 shares changed hands on BSE today, lower than the two-week average volume of 52,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 7.14 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 7,966.88 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.