Multibagger stock with 3,265% returns falls despite fresh order win

Shares of Premier Explosives shares were trading in the red even as the firm won an order for supply of defence products to be delivered within a period of 12 months. Premier Explosives stock slipped 2% to Rs 594 in the afternoon session against the previous close of Rs 605.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,188 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In two year, the multibagger stock has gained 556% and risen 3265% in five years. Total 0.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.52 crore on BSE today. Later, the stock closed 2.25% lower at Rs 591.80 on Wednesday on BSE.

"This is to inform you that our Company, Premier Explosives Limited has received a purchase order for Rs.1.73 crores from an International entity, for supply of Defence Products to be delivered within a period of 12 months," said Premier Explosives.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 0.92, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 60.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

Advertisement

On June 11 too, Premier Explosives received an export order for Rs 2.60 crores for supply of Commercial Explosives to be delivered within a period of 2 months.

Net profit in Q4 declined 44.59 per cent to Rs 3.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sales fell 14.64 per cent to Rs 74.08 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter compared to Rs 86.79 crore during the year-ago period.

Net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 28.70 crore in the fiscal ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 53.63% to Rs 417.45 crore in the year ended March 2025.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.