Multibagger stock: PTC Industries shares jump 9%; all you need to know

Shares of PTC Industries Ltd climbed 9 per cent in Friday’s trade after its UK-based subsidiary, Trac Precision Solutions, announced a multi-million-pound partnership with Coolbrook to supply critical components for the latter’s breakthrough RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

On Friday, shares of PTC Industries surged as much as 8.9 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 17,107.55 on the BSE, up from Wednesday’s close of Rs 15,695.80. By 11:49 am, the stock was trading 4.65 per cent higher at Rs 16,425, valuing the company at Rs 24,561 crore. Over the past five years, the stock has soared 435 per cent, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

In a stock exchange filing, PTC Industries said Trac would manufacture machined and cast parts for Coolbrook’s RDH, a high-temperature electrification solution aimed at decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors such as steel, cement, petrochemicals, and chemicals.

Coolbrook’s RDH technology can reach temperatures of up to 1700°C, making it capable of replacing fossil-fuel-based heating in heavy industry. At full production, the initial award covers 27,000 parts annually across 100 engine sets, with revenues expected to exceed £10 million a year. A second phase, involving additional components, is also in the pipeline.

Calling the collaboration a “landmark moment,” Liam Bevington, Managing Director of Trac Precision Solutions, said, “It represents not just a diversification of our business, but a bold step into a sector that is central to the world’s sustainability agenda. As Coolbrook scales globally, this programme has the potential to become one of Trac’s most significant long-term production lines.”

Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook, added that partnering with Trac was key as the company moves from development into industrial deployment. “Trac’s deep expertise in precision engineering, combined with their commitment to quality and innovation, gives us the confidence that we can deliver at the scale and reliability our customers demand,” he said.

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries, described the deal as aligned with the group’s long-term vision. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of building a diversified, future-ready business that contributes not only to aerospace and defence but also to the urgent global challenge of decarbonisation,” Agarwal said.