Multibagger stock sinks 8% as net profit tumbles 93% in Q1

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries tumbled 8% in early deals on Wednesday after the firm reported a 93% fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The multibagger stock slipped 7.80% to Rs 339 against the previous close of Rs 367.70 on BSE. Market cap of Triveni Engineering fell to Rs 7548.70 crore Total 0.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.38 crore on Wednesday. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 305 on April 7, 2025 and a 52-week high of Rs 536 on December 30, 2024.

Net profit came at Rs 2.1 crore in Q1 from Rs 31 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company said its net sales rose 27.4% to Rs 1954.5 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1534 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA slipped 21.2% to Rs 76.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 97.1 crore on a year on year basis.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2.9 crore, significantly lower than Rs 41.8 crore reported in Q1FY25. The fall in profitability (margins) was largely on account of lower profitability in the Sugar, Distillery and Power Transmission Business (PTB).

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 40.8 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone.

Triveni Engineering shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

On the other hand, Triveni Engineering stock has delivered 533% percent in the last five years and risen 1235% in ten years.

Triveni Engineering and Industries, incorporated in 1932, is a diversified and integrated industrial conglomerate with businesses of sugar and alcohol.