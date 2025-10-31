Multibagger stock zooms 71500% in 18 months! BSE cautions; only 14 investors own 94% stake

Multibagger RRP Semiconductor stock: Shares of RRP Semiconductors continue to remain in the spotlight as it delivered jaw-dropping multibagger returns to the investors in the 18 months. The surprising and secular rally in the stock has summoned caution from BSE Ltd also, which alarmed investors nearly 10 days ago and put the stock in surveillance measures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of RRP Semiconductors soared Rs 10673.65 on Thursday, October 30, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 15,000 crore. Once a penny stock, it has zoomed nearly 71,500 per cent from its price at Rs 15 in March-April 2025. Even from its 52-week low at Rs 82.72, the stock has soared 128 times, consistently hitting buyer's circuit.

The astronomical rally indicates that investment of Rs 10,000 in this stock at Rs 15 has become Rs 71,50,000 as of today. However, minting such gains remains a pie in the sky for investors as the stock has miniscule trading volume with only 71 shares exchanging hands on Thursday and two week average being 550 shares only, making this stock illiquid.

Advertisement

"The price movement is not commensurate with the financials of the company. Thus, as per the extant surveillance frameworks, the scrip has been placed under Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM)," said BSE in its notice. The stock also attracted trade for trade settlement with price band of 2 per cent, requirement of 100 per cent margins and trading under periodic call auction.

One should note that promoters own only 1.27 per stake in the company, while remaining 98.73 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2025. Interestingly, no FIIs, mutual funds, insurance companies or any other institution own a single stock of the company, as per the given date.

Only 14 retail investors own 1,28,94,000 equity shares or 93.95 per cent stake in the company, while 528 retailers own 1.53,689 equity shares or 1.12 per cent stake as of Q2FY26. Among the 14 names, Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar owned 1,01,50,000 equity shares, or 73.96 equity shares, in RRP Semiconductors, which is valued at Rs 10,833.75 crore as of today's price.

Advertisement

The company recently gave its clarification denying any association with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and land allotment from the Government of Maharashtra. It also said that the entire preferential allotment shares which accounted for the 99 per cent issued and paid up capital of the company is under lock-in with depositories till March 31, 2026.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has never subscribed any shares of the company. He is not a shareholder of the company; He is directly or indirectly not connected with the board members and is not part of board or nor he is acting as any advisory to the company; and he is not a brand ambassador of the company," it added. "The company has not got 100 acres of land from the government of Maharashtra."