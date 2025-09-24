Multibagger stocks: 2 penny shares, 6 others deliver over 100% return in September

September turned into a razor-sharp month for a clutch of small-caps and penny counters, with eight names—including two penny stocks—posting triple and double-digit returns. The moves were led by tiny-priced counters that re-rated aggressively and a handful of micro and small-caps that more than doubled in a single month.

Two penny stocks. Oxford Industries Ltd surged from Rs 0.85 to Rs 2.21, a jump of 160.0 per cent in a month, while Ontic Finserve Ltd rallied from Rs 0.72 to Rs 1.74, up about 141.7 per cent over the same period.

Several other mid-to-small caps delivered eye-watering gains. Callista Industries Ltd rose from Rs 15 to Rs 41—a gain of 173.3 per cent in a month. GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd climbed from Rs 9 to Rs 26, up roughly 188.9 per cent in the month. CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd moved from Rs 636 to Rs 1,747, registering a rise of about 174.7 per cent and was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit in Wednesday’s session.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd jumped from Rs 111 to Rs 308, a 177.5 per cent gain in a month—the stock also hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday.

A couple of other names rounded out the list: Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd advanced from Rs 38 to Rs 94, up about 147.4 per cent in a month; the stock gained 4.99 per cent in today’s session, and Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd rose from Rs 18 to Rs 40, marking a roughly 122.2 per cent return in the month.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Sensex dropped 386.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 81,715.63, extending its four-session loss to nearly 1,300 points. The Nifty50 also slipped 112.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to finish at 25,056.90.