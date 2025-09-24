Reliance-backed, Ekta Kapoor promoted stock jumps 50% in a month, 140% in 6 months

Shares of Balaji Telefilms Ltd have delivered a strong run on Dalal Street. The stock has soared nearly 50 per cent in a month, climbing from Rs 92.08 to Rs 139.59, while over the last six months it has zoomed 136 per cent from Rs 57.78 to Rs 139.59.

On Wednesday, the stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 139.59 on the BSE, up 1.9 per cent to touch the day’s high. However, gains fizzled out later, with shares trading 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 136.27 by 2:25 pm, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 1,629 crore. At current levels, the counter still trades 177 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 49.18.

Balaji Telefilms, one of India’s leading television content producers, is promoted by Ekta Kapoor and counts Reliance Industries among its major backers. Kapoor holds 2.18 crore shares, translating into an 18.27 per cent stake, while Reliance owns 2.52 crore shares, or 21.07 per cent.

Among investors, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah has emerged as a significant shareholder with 50.43 lakh shares, amounting to 4.22 per cent.

Balaji Telefilms is best known for creating Hindi television serials but has expanded into films, live events, and digital content. The company also operates its own subscription-based OTT platform. Interestingly, its journey on the bourses began with an IPO issued for cash at a premium of Rs 120 per share in the year 2000, almost at par with where the stock trades today, though the recent surge has reignited investor interest.

The stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 82.2, indicating a overbought zone, while the money flow index (MFI) at 83.1 also points to bullishness, Trendlyne data showed. With a one-year beta of 1.4, the counter is prone to very high volatility. Technically, it remains above key averages — trading comfortably above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 101.4 and its 200-day SMA of Rs 81.0.