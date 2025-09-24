This Dolly Khanna stock rose 44% in two days; trigger behind the rally, price targets & more 

Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services have rallied 44% in the last two sessions on the back of Rs 227.5 crore fund infusion. The equity investment by Kirti Doshi through his family-controlled entity, Antique Securities Private Limited will lead to acquiring over 21% stake in the Indian capital markets firm.

Alongside this, the existing promoters - Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia — have reaffirmed their commitment to the Company with an additional equity investment.

"Together, the total capital infusion stands at Rs 227.5 crore, strengthening Emkay Global's Balance Sheet and growth ambitions," said the firm.

The stock, which closed at Rs 262.70 on September 19 stood at Rs 378.55 today (September 24), rising 44% during the period. Ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 2.75% stake or 6.99 lakh shares in the firm at the end of June 2025 quarter.

In the current session, Emkay Global stock ended on a flat note at Rs 378.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 968.33 crore. However, the stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 409.90 on BSE today.

The high RSI at 87.12 indicates it is strongly overbought on charts.

Drumil Vithlani Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza says "Emkay Global Financial Services (EMKAY) has been in a strong uptrend, as seen in its recent price movement. The stock has rallied sharply, but the high RSI and the current pullback suggest that it might face some consolidation or a short-term correction. Based on the current analysis, if the stock manages to break above the resistance at Rs 409.90, the next potential target could be around the Rs 440-450 range. However, the support lies at Rs 370. If it is breached, stock could move towards Rs 350 levels in short term."

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says,"Emkay Global stock price is slightly bearish on the Daily charts & also overbought with strong resistance at Rs 410. Investors should be booking profits as a Daily close below support of Rs 369 could lead to a target of Rs 266 in the near term."

Emkay Global Financial Services is engaged in the business of providing Equity, Currency and Commodity Broking Services, Investment Banking, Depository Participant Services and Wealth Management Services including distribution of third-party financial products.