Muthoot Finance approves interim dividend payment for FY25; stock up 4%

Muthoot Finance Ltd on Monday cleared the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "Shareholders whose names appear as of the close of business hours of April 25, 2025 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the jewellery financier stated in a BSE filing.

Muthoot added that the interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

The gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) also recommended the appointment of George Joseph as an independent director of the company and an increase in the Board's borrowing powers for an amount up to Rs 2 lakh crore. These two updates are subject to approvals from the shareholders.

On the stock-specific front, Muthoot Finance was last seen trading 4.19 per cent up at Rs 2,199.50. At this price, it has climbed 13.12 per cent in the last six months.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 59.14. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 0.95 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of (-)0.12. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)52.60 with a return on equity of (RoE) 48.09. According to Trendlyne data, Muthoot has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility.

Around 17,000 shares changed hands on BSE today at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 59,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 3.72 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 88,402.35 crore. There were 18,157 buy orders against sell orders of 10,806 shares.

"One can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 2,025 for a target Rs 2,267–2,340 in a couple of weeks," said Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 73.35 per cent stake in the gold loan NBFC.