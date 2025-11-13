Muthoot Finance Q2 profit surges 87% to Rs 2,345 crore; stock hits record high

Muthoot Finance Ltd on Thursday reported an 87.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 2,345 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, supported by strong loan demand amid higher gold prices. The gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a profit of Rs 1,251 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) grew 58.5 per cent to Rs 3,992 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,519 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company attributed the robust performance to the continued momentum in its core gold loan business and steady credit demand.

George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman at Muthoot Finance, said, "We are pleased to report sustained continued growth momentum in our Consolidated Loan Assets Under Management, which have reached a historic high of Rs 1,47,673 crore driven by robust performance of our core gold loan business."

The company's standalone loan assets under management (AUM) increased 47 per cent YoY to Rs 1,32,000 crore as of September 2025.

In addition, the board of directors approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement in multiple tranches. The fundraising plan is aimed at supporting the company's growth and strengthening its funding base.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours. Earlier in the day, Muthoot Finance shares touched an all-time high of Rs 3,406.35 before closing 2 per cent higher at Rs 3,391.20 on BSE.