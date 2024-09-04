scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
RITES, NBCC tie up for consultancy works; PSU stocks down

Feedback

RITES, NBCC tie up for consultancy works; PSU stocks down

RITES would offer consultancy and project management services from conceptualisation, planning, design, cost estimation to tender documentation, and other pre-construction activities, along with coordination for construction. 

NBCC would offer its expertise for project implementation such as tendering, contract management, construction supervision, cost control, quality assurance, handing over/commissioning and defect liability period. NBCC would offer its expertise for project implementation such as tendering, contract management, construction supervision, cost control, quality assurance, handing over/commissioning and defect liability period.

Shares of RITES Ltd and NBCC (India) Ltd were trading lower in Wednesday's trade, ignoring the announcement of a tie up between the two companies for consultancy works. The two companies signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and undertake a comprehensive range of consultancy, fee-based projects, and EPC contracts from concept to commissioning.

"The partnership entails working synergy among the entities for various sectors and new-age projects in the sphere of urban energy, water management, urban transport & infrastructure, and township development," RITES told stock exchanges.

RITES would offer consultancy and project management services from conceptualisation, planning, design, cost estimation to tender documentation, and other pre-construction activities, along with coordination for construction.

NBCC, on the other hand, would offer its expertise for project implementation such as tendering, contract management, construction supervision, cost control, quality assurance, handing over/commissioning and defect liability period.

Following the announcement, shares of RITES briefly entered positive terrain but were later down 0.27 per cent at Rs 651.55. NBCC India shares were down 0.88 per cent at Rs 185.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC (India) Ltd