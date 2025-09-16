NCC shares in focus today on Rs 2,090-crore order win, check details

Shares of NCC are in news today after the infra major said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for the construction of the Barnar Reservoir Scheme in Jamui district. Shares of NCC ended 1.63% higher at Rs 212.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 208.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,316 crore.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 2,090.5 crore excluding GST, involves the construction of the reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and related works. As per the company’s filing, the project timeline includes a 30-month construction phase followed by a 60-month defect liability period. This development further strengthens NCC’s project portfolio.

The award of the Barnar Reservoir contract follows a series of significant order wins for the Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm. In June, NCC announced new building division orders worth ₹1,690.5 crore from state government agencies and a private company.

Around the same period, it secured a ₹2,269 crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Metro Line 6, covering rolling stock, signalling systems, telecom, and depot machinery. Despite these robust inflows, the June quarter’s financial results reflected operational headwinds.

For Q1FY26, NCC reported an 8.4% year-on-year decline in net profit, posting ₹192.1 crore, while revenue from operations dropped 6.3% to ₹5,179 crore. The company’s continued order acquisitions come at a time when the sector faces pressures on growth and margins. The latest exchange filings specify project durations and contract values but do not indicate further related approvals or corporate actions.