New investor additions in Indian stock market decline 18% MoM in August: Report

The number of new investors in the Indian stock markets declined 18.3 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in August, according to a National Stock Exchange (NSE) report cited by news agency ANI.

The report stated that 12.3 lakh new investors registered with the exchange during August, marking the third-lowest monthly addition in the current financial year. It added, "While 12.3 lakh new investors were added during the month, the pace of additions moderated, declining 18.3 per cent m-o-m."

Advertisement

Related Articles

With these additions, the NSE's total registered investor base reached 11.9 crore by the end of August 2025.

The report also noted that the average number of new investors added between February and August 2025 stood at 11.9 lakh per month, down from an average of 19.2 lakh per month during the same period in 2024.

In the past two years, the market witnessed rapid growth in investor participation. The NSE crossed the 9 crore investor mark in February 2024, expanded to 10 crore by August 2024, and further touched 11 crore by January 2025. Each crore of incremental investors was added within five to six months during this period.

However, from February to August 2025, the pace of new registrations slowed compared to the previous year. The report said that while the investor base continues to expand structurally, the rate of fresh additions has moderated in recent months.