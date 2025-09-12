Suzlon Energy, Inox Wind & JBM Auto shares: WealthMills' Kranthi Bathini weighs in

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said on Friday that benchmark Nifty50 finally traded above the 25,000 mark, a level where the index had been struggling over the past couple of months. "Technically, Nifty needs to sustain decisively above 25,200. If it can hold this level, the index's direction could turn positive in the medium to short term," he told Business Today.

In response to a query on Suzlon Energy Ltd, he said, "The stock has been consolidating over the past two quarters. Sectoral tailwinds have been supporting it and driving optimism. Investors should wait for the upcoming quarterly results, after which a 15–20 per cent upside from the current levels can be expected -- that would be a good point to book some profits. There are other companies in the market with stronger fundamentals and better corporate governance. At this stage, Suzlon appears to be more of a speculative play."

For Inox Wind Ltd, the market expert noted that the last quarter’s results were strong and the company has been consistently reducing its debt, which is a positive sign. "However, the Rs 170–200 range is acting as a strong resistance zone. Investors should wait for a couple of quarters. If Inox Wind manages to sustain above Rs 200, the stock could rally towards Rs 220, which would be a good level to book some profits from a medium- to long-term perspective," he added.

On JBM Auto Ltd, Bathini mentioned that the outlook is positive, supported by recent developments in the EV bus segment. "JBM is among the key market leaders in electric buses. Investors can hold the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective. With greater emphasis from state and local bodies on transitioning their fleets to electric buses, JBM stands to benefit significantly. Investors may continue to hold and even look to add on dips, with a medium- to long-term horizon," he further stated.

JBM secured a $100 million (INR equivalent) long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks surged today, in line with a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 356 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 81,905; while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 109 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 25,114, registering its eighth straight day of an uptrend.

Broader indices also witnessed gains. The NSE MidCap100 advanced 0.32 per cent and the SmallCap100 jumped 0.64 per cent, reflecting strength across segments.