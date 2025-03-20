NHPC shares: Two factors why the power stock is in focus today 

Shares of NHPC Ltd are in news on Thursday after the state-run firm's board of directors cleared a borrowing plan to raise up to Rs 6,300 crore in debt for financial year 2025–26. NHPC stock closed 1.29% higher at Rs 80.19 on Wednesday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 80,551 crore. The power sector stock has fallen 3% in a year and gained 92% in two years.

NHPC stock logged a turnover of Rs 9.63 crore with 12.04 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

The funds will be raised through secured/unsecured cooperate bonds redeemable, non-convertible in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, and/or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings in tranches, NHPC said in a communication to bourses.

In a related development, RailTel has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC for providing a wide range of IT and ICT services to NHPC.

The state-owned hydro power firm reported a 52.5 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations rose 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,286.8 crore. EBITDA climbed 35.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,021.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal. EBITDA margins came in at 44.7 per cent.

NHPC Limited is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. The company’s other business activities include project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power. The company’s power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Nimoo Bazgo, Chutak, Baira Siul, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit, Loktak, Indira Saga, Chamera - I, Uri - I, Chamera - II and Omkareshwa.