Top stocks to watch: Infosys, BEL, Vedanta, BEML, Ola Electric, NHPC, NPTC Green & Zydus Life

Despite a smart recovery from day's low, Indian benchmark indices settled in red on Wednesday amid the trade tariff concerns and muted global cues BSE Sensex fell 72.56 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 74,029.76. NSE's Nifty50 fell 27.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 22,470.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Brisk Technovision, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, GR Infraprojects and Sun TV Network will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Mehai Technology, Shalimar Agencies and Shangar Decor will trade ex-split today.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic collaboration with NYSE-listed Citizens, which will leverage Infosys’ deep domain expertise in financial services and its innovative technologies, including AI, cloud, and automation, to develop cloud-native domain platforms and achieve a data center exit.



Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player company has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,463 crore for the supply and services of Ashwini radars to the Indian Air Force. With this, the company has accumulated orders totaling Rs 17,030 crore in the current financial year.



Vedanta: The mining major's promoters will maintain over 50 per cent stake in each of its demerged entities, as the focus remains on creating pure-play companies which will be better placed to capitalise opportunities.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy player has successfully commissioned the second and final part of the capacity (50 MW) out of the 105 MW Shajapur solar project (Unit-1) of its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy. The first part capacity of 55 MW was already declared to be in commercial operation, effective November 29, 2024.



NHPC: The company board of the PSU player will meet on March 19 to consider the borrowing plan for raising debt for the financial year 2025-26.



BEML: The capital goods player has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens India to jointly explore opportunities in the semi-high-speed and suburban passenger train segments, as well as in the metro and commuter rail markets. It has also signed an MoU with Dragflow SRL., Italy Forge, to strengthen indigenous dredging solutions.



Ola Electric Mobility: The pure-play electric vehicle company announced Holi flash sale offers for its S1 range of electric scooters. It will provide discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on the S1 Air and Rs 22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2). It is also offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the rest of its S1 range, including the S1 Gen 3 range, and additional benefits worth up to Rs 10,500.



Jubilant Pharmova: The pharma company’s US-based subsidiary, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc, has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its solid oral formulation's facility at Salisbury. The regulator had inspected the facility in January 2025.



Firstsource Solutions: The IT solutions company's subsidiary, Firstsource Group USA Inc., has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Firstsource Solutions Limited Colombia SAS.



Coromandel International: The fertilizers player is set to acquire a 53 per cent shareholding in NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore at a price of Rs 76.7 per share from the current promoter, KLR Products. Coromandel also proposes to make an open offer to the public to acquire up to 26 per cent of the equity share capital of NACL.



Zydus Lifesciences: The venture capital arm of Zydus, Zynext Ventures USA LLC, announced its investment in biopharmaceutical company Illexcor Therapeutics. Illexcor is developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD). This investment underscores Zynext Ventures' commitment to supporting disruptive healthcare innovations that address significant unmet medical needs.



Jaiprakash Associates: The consortium of lenders has assigned/transferred their outstanding debt/financial assets charged for financial assistance granted by them to Jaiprakash Associates in favour of the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).



Swelect Energy Systems: The solar energy firm has secured orders for over 150 MW for its TOPCon Bi-facial solar PV modules. Additionally, the Swelect Group has successfully raised Rs 290 crore in funding through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement with India Infradebt.



Rollatainers: The company board has approved the withdrawal and cancellation of the preferential issue of 11.76 crore warrants convertible into equity shares of the company. This preferential issue was approved by the Board on April 20, 2024.