NHPC shares in focus today, here's why  

Shares of hydropower producer NHPC Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has completed the trial run of Unit-2 (200 MW) of the Parbati-II HE project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. The trial run of the remaining 3 units of the Parbati-II HE project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025.

"It is to inform that trial run of Unit#2 (200 MW) of Parbati-II HE Project (4x200 MW), Himachal Pradesh has been successfully completed on 24.03.2025. The trial run of balance 3 Units of Parbati-II The Project is expected to be completed by 31.03.2025," said NHPC.

NHPC stock ended 1.25% higher at Rs 83.62 on Monday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 83,996 crore. The power sector stock has lost 10.47% in a year and gained 111% in two years.

The stock touched its record high of Rs 118.85 on July 15, 2024 and fell to its a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on February 12, 2025.

NHPC reported a 52.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 231 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024 against a net profit of Rs 486.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's revenue from operations climbed 11.3% to Rs 2,286.8 crore in Q3 as against rS 2,055.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 35.8% to Rs 1,021.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 752.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

NHPC Limited is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. The company’s other business activities include project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power. The company’s power stations include Salal, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Nimoo Bazgo, Chutak, Baira Siul, Tanakpur, Dhauliganga, Rangit, Loktak, Indira Saga, Chamera - I, Uri - I, Chamera - II and Omkareshwa.