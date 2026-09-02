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Nifty mover | ICICI Bank eyes top heavyweight spot as HDFC Bank, RIL slide

Nifty mover | ICICI Bank eyes top heavyweight spot as HDFC Bank, RIL slide

ICICIBANK1,421.10(1.18%)

Data showed ICICI Bank is a consensus 'Buy' with 53 recommendations, all positive. The 12-month consensus target price for the stock at Rs 1,745 hinted at Rs 22.6 per cent potential upside.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 1:40 PM IST
Nifty mover | ICICI Bank eyes top heavyweight spot as HDFC Bank, RIL slideHDFC Bank too is a consensus 'Buy' with 47 'Buy' recommendations and two 'Hold' calls, but recent targets on the counter are below the 12-month consensus target of Rs 998.

With the most heavyweight Nifty stock HDFC Bank Ltd delivering the worst returns in the index in 2026, ICICI Bank Ltd could emerge as the Nifty’s biggest mover in the near future.

The Nifty factsheet for August showed HDFC Bank retaining the top spot with a 9.85 per cent index weight, followed by ICICI Bank at 9.45 per cent. Reliance Industries Ltd ranked third with a 7.85 per cent weight, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd at 5 per cent, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd and State Bank of India at 3.98 per cent each.

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In the first two sessions of September, ICICI Bank shares have fallen 1.79 per cent, compared with a 0.80 per cent decline in HDFC Bank. Despite the recent fall, ICICI Bank is among just seven Nifty stocks to have delivered positive returns in 2026 so far, according to data compiled with Bloomberg. The stock has risen 6.02 per cent in 2026, while HDFC Bank has declined 29.12 per cent, the worst among Nifty constituents.

Data showed ICICI Bank is a consensus 'Buy' with 53 recommendations, all positive. The 12-month consensus target price for the stock at Rs 1,745 hinted at Rs 22.6 per cent potential upside. The latest targets on the counter came for UBS (target: Rs 1,800), Citi (target: Rs 1,770), Nomura (Rs 1,700) on Wednesday. Some other brokerages such as MOFSL (Rs 1,750), IDBI Capital (Rs 1,730) and Ambit Capital (Rs 1,600) also see upside on the counter.

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HDFC Bank too is a consensus 'Buy' with 47 'Buy' recommendations and two 'Hold' calls, but recent targets on the counter are below the 12-month consensus target of Rs 998. Nomura finds HDCF Bank worthy of Rs 950. MOFSL sees the stock at Rs 925, IBDI Capital at Rs 950 and IIFL at Rs 950. Ambit Capital gave a target of Rs 1,050 this month.

JM Financial said it prefer a bottom-up approach in financials. Its top picks included ICICI Bank and Axis Bank among largecap private lenders. MOFSL also has ICICI Bank among its top picks.

Financials accounted for 36.47 per cent of the index weight, followed by oil, gas & consumable fuels at 9.52 per cent and information technology (IT) at 8.48 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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