SBI Funds, Zydus Life, CemIndia, GIC RE among stocks with fresh brokerage interest for upto 55% rise

ICICI Securities on Entero Healthcare Solutions

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,100 | Upside Potential: 16%

Entero has rapidly established its presence in the fragmented pharmaceutical product distribution market in India and, within a span of eight years, has ranked among the top 3 distributors of healthcare products in India. It operates at a superior margin profile compared with its peer group. Entero is boosting growth, improving margins and working capital reduction, said ICICI Securities.

"It has a strong M&A track record, having acquired 22 entities in the last four years which account for 29 per cent of its FY26 revenue. Entero has entered into the distributor-dominated medical devices market. We expect Entero to deliver a strong 20.6 per cent, 37.6 per cent and 40.4 per cent revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR over FY26-29E," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,100.

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Anand Rathi Share & Stock Broker on CemIndia Projects

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 477 | Upside Potential: 22%

CemIndia Projects is one of India’s leading EPC contractors with proven capabilities in technically complex infra segments, including marine structures, underground metros, tunnels, airports, industrial infra and data centres, where specialised capabilities create high entry barriers, said Anand Rathi, but remains measured in extrapolating the current growth trajectory.

"Acquisition by the Adani Group marks a structural inflection by strengthening the BS, enhancing growth visibility and providing access to a large captive opportunity pipeline. We expect revenue and EBITDA to clock 22 per cent and 23 per cent CAGR over FY26-29e, supported by strong order visibility, improving project mix and sustainable double-digit margins," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,504.

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360 One Capital on Seamec

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,058 | Upside Potential: 23%

Seamec provides underwater/subsea marine services via diving support vessels (DSVs), a niche within OSV segment with 60-65 vessels globally and a negligible order book. Seamec has the largest fleet in the world, operating six DSVs, along with providing O&M of two ONGC-owned DSVs. The 2026 Middle East conflict has acted as a catalyst for energy security with South Asian countries, said 360 One Capital.

The demerger of parent HAL Offshore and the expected merger of the Marine segment over the next two-three years will lead to a 45-50 per cent increase in EBITDA versus FY26. We estimate FY29 EBITDA to reach Rs 789 crore, assuming the company inducts two new DSVs. Demand for DSVs remains structural and relatively inelastic to volatility in crude prices," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,058.



Angel One on General Insurance Corporation of India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 441 | Upside Potential: 25%

We forecast gross premium growth 7 per cent annually and a combined ratio improving to 103 per cent by FY28E as the crop book is pruned and the international portfolio sustains profitability, supported by a dominant domestic franchise, 4.21 times solvency and an attractive dividend yield, said Angel One.

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"We initiate coverage on GIC Re with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 441, valuing the corporation at 7.8 times FY28E EPS of Rs 56.4," it said but flagged Reinsurance earnings remain catastrophe-exposed. A severe monsoon, cyclone or seismic event could reverse combined ratio gains quickly, and the corporation still underwrites at a loss, with profitability dependent on investment income.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services on SBI Funds Management

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 720 | Upside Potential: 28%

SBI Funds is a high-quality, structurally compounding AMC franchise, supported by its market leadership, SBI-led distribution moat, underpenetrated MF industry, and significant operating leverage. We expect 13 per cent MF AUM FY26-28 CAGR, gradually improving yields, and a rising contribution from alternates to drive a 14 per cent FY26-28 revenue CAGR, said Motilal Oswal.

Supported by 81 per cent EBITDA margins and continued cost efficiency, PAT is expected to clock 16 per cent CAGR, translating into a 51-52 per cent RoE. Our valuation reflects SBI Funds' superior franchise quality and profitability while remaining cognizant of key risks around market-linked AUM volatility, TER/regulatory changes, and pressure on active-equity yields," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 720.

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InCred Equities on Medi Assist Healthcare Services

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 477 | Upside Potential: 42%

Medi Assist is India's largest health insurance TPA, operating the claims and benefits infra between insurers, hospitals and policyholders. It adjudicates claims, manages a 20,000-hospital cashless network, runs fraud detection and administers government health schemes – earning a fee as a percentage of premium administered or fixed amount per member/family, said InCred Equities.

"FY26 is a trough rather than a trend – the drags are identifiable, dated and roll off together in FY27, while the franchise added 340 bps of group share and the balance sheet remains debt-free. We initiate coverage on Medi Assist with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 477, giving a multiple of 22 times at an EPS of 21.7," it added.



Globe Capital Markets on Zydus Lifesciences

Rating: Overweight | Target Price: Rs 1,782 | Upside Potential: 55%

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Life operates 10 R&D centres and 44 manufacturing units globally, with a diversified portfolio spanning oral products, bulk API, multiple vaccines, consumer wellness, and cardiology. Growth remains well-supported by domestic demand; India branded formulations grew 20 per cent YoY, with the chronic/sub chronic mix deepening to 54.2 per cent of AWACS MAT, said Globe Capital.

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"New launches across Saroglitazar (US), Desidustat (China) and the scaling 505 portfolio extend the runway; near-term margins stay conservative on acquisition integration and Saroglitazar investment spend, though we see clear line of sight to the 28-30 per cent medium-term EBITDA target. We initiate with an 'Overweight' rating and target price Rs 1,782," it adds.