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Nifty500 Ahimsa Index launched, pro-animal businesses in focus 

Nifty500 Ahimsa Index launched, pro-animal businesses in focus 

The benchmark tracks eligible companies from the Nifty 500 universe that meet ethical screening criteria under the Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Nifty500 Ahimsa Index launched, pro-animal businesses in focus The index has a base date of April 1, 2016, with a base value of 1,000.

National Stock Exchange of India's arm NSE Indices Limited has announced the launch of the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, a new thematic benchmark aimed at helping investors gain exposure to companies whose businesses align with the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence).

The index is designed for investors seeking to avoid companies involved in activities considered harmful to animals. The benchmark tracks eligible companies from the Nifty 500 universe that meet ethical screening criteria under the Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework.

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The index has a base date of April 1, 2016, with a base value of 1,000. It will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis, and constituent weights will be determined using each company's free-float market capitalisation.

The Nifty500 Ahimsa Index draws its constituents from the broader Nifty 500 universe, providing sectoral diversification while promoting businesses that demonstrate stronger commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. The benchmark is expected to support the creation of passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured investment solutions, while also serving as a reference benchmark for asset managers.

Developed in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation, the AIM framework assesses companies based on how closely their products, services and business practices adhere to Ahimsa principles. Companies are classified into three categories—Green, Orange and Red. Only companies in the Green category are included in the index, while those classified as Orange or Red are excluded.

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According to NSE Indices, the launch reflects its continued efforts to broaden its range of thematic and innovative index offerings in line with changing investor preferences. The exchange said the benchmark combines ethical investing principles with diversified equity market exposure through a transparent, rules-based methodology.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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