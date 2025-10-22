NMDC revises iron ore prices: Baila Lump at Rs 5,550/tonne, Fines at Rs 4,750/tonne

State-run miner NMDC Ltd has announced a revision in iron ore prices with effect from Wednesday, October 22, 2025. According to the company's exchange filing, the price of Baila Lump (65.5 per cent, 10–40 mm) has been fixed at Rs 5,550 per tonne, while Baila Fines (64 per cent, -10 mm) will cost Rs 4,750 per tonne.

The PSU stated that these prices are FOR (Free on Rail) and include royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) charges. They exclude cess, forest permit fees, transit fees, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.

In September, NMDC reported a 23.4 per cent rise in total iron ore production to 3.75 million tonnes (mt), with sales up 9.6 per cent.

For the first six months of FY26, NMDC's cumulative production reached 22.20 mt, up from 17.47 mt in the same period of FY25, while sales rose to 22.25 mt from 19.80 mt.

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 75.62 on Tuesday (Muhurat trading). The stock market remained shut on Wednesday due to 'Diwali Balipratipada'.