NSE index rejig this week: Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, PNB shares likely to see inflows

HDFC Bank, Trent, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are among a handful of stocks that are expected to see healthy net passive inflows due to rejig of NSE indices such as Nifty Bank , Nifty, Nifty Next 50 and CPSE, slated for this week. The semi-annual rejig would take effect on September 29, with adjustments scheduled for September 28.

HDFC Bank, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities, is expected to see highest inflows at $89 million. Power Grid ($64 million), Shriram Finance ($59 million) and Trent ($54 million) are a few other stocks likely to see inflows in excess of $50 million. TVS Motor, PNB and Adani Enterprises could see $21-40 million inflows, as per Nuvama.

NTPC is likely to see $46 million in ouflows. It could be followed by Page Industries ($28 million), HDFC AMC (25 million), IndusInd Bank ($23 million), ACC ($19 million), Indus Tower ($14 million) and Adani Ports ($14 million).

Among the CPSE index stocks, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Electronics, NHPC, Oil India and Cochin Shipyard are expected to see marginal outflows. Among Nifty Bank constituents, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, AU SFB and Federal Bank may see some outflows due to lower weightages.

In the Nifty pack, other than HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank -- that are already mentioned, ITC and Tata Consumer could see marginal inflows. Wipro, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Infosys may see marginal outflows.

In the Nifty Next 50, Shriram Housing Finance ($59 million), Trent ($54 million) TVS Motor ($40 million), PNB ($27 million) and Zydus Life ($17 million) may see inflows. The exclusion names included Page Industries ($28 million), HDFC AMC ($25 million ), ACC ($19 million) and Nykaa ($10 million).

Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for September 27, 2023: Granules India, Jubilant FoodWorks, JSW Energy & PNC Infratech

Also read: Top 6 stocks to watch on September 27, 2023: Muthoot Finance, Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, Talbros Automotive & others

Also read: Last day to subscribe to JSW Infrastructure IPO, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in Top News on Sept 27: Share markets outlook, IRCTC’s offers on flight tickets, World Tourism Day