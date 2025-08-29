NSE to conduct mock trading session on August 30

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said that it will conduct mock trading sessions in the capital market on August 30 (Saturday). The exchange added that it will also be conducting the mock trading session in futures & options (F&O), currency derivatives and derivatives segment, apart from the capital market segment.

It clarified that the exercise does not involve the release of any new software-related version.

According to the circular, the mock trading will be conducted from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. The normal trading session will run from 9:15 am to 10:10 am, followed by a trade modification period until 10:20 am. A live re-login window will also be available between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm on the same day.

Members have been advised to migrate to the latest NEAT+ version 7.8.3 before the discontinuation of version 7.8.2 on September 6, 2025. Both versions are compatible with the new broadcast parameters, as specified in an earlier circular (NSE/MSD/69328 dated July 28, 2025). The existing parameters for members using direct connections via NNF will be discontinued from the same date (September 6).

The exchange has further provided detailed instructions for participation, including order purging, UCC/PAN compliance, and connectivity requirements. It has been reiterated that trades during the mock session will not result in any financial obligations.

Members have been requested to log in with all trading software and re-login to the live environment to ensure smooth operations for Monday, September 1, 2025.

For further details, participants have been directed to refer to annexures on the NSE website and to contact the exchange support team for assistance.