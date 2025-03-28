scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why

Feedback

NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of NTPC Green Energy climbed 3.18% to Rs 103 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 86,791 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.73 crore on BSE. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NTPC Green Energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.73 crore on BSE.  NTPC Green Energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.73 crore on BSE. 

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd are in news today after the company said ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited (ONGPL) has completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited. Shares of NTPC Green Energy climbed 3.18% to Rs 103 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 86,791 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.73 crore on BSE. 

"We wish to inform that, ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited (ONGPL), a 50:50 Joint Venture Company of NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Limited and has completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited on 27.03.2025," said the firm. 

Ayana, a leading renewable energy platform, has capacity of approx. 4112 MW (2123 MW of operational and 1989 MW under-construction assets), strategically located across resource-rich states. Its portfolio is backed by high-credit-rated off-takers such as SECI, NTPC, GUVNL, and Indian Railways.


Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited (Ayana), is backed by marquee, sovereign-linked institutional investors including NIIF (51%), BII (32%), and GGEF (17%)

The stock of the state-run renewable energy company was listed at Rs 111.60 on BSE, a premium of 3.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108. on November 27 last year. Similarly, the stock started its maiden trading session with a premium of 3.24 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 111.50 on NSE. 

The IPO of Delhi-based NTPC Green Energy was open from November 19-22, 2024.  The company raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 92,59,25,926 equity shares. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 102-108 per share with a lot size of 138 shares. The issue was subscribed merely 2.42 times.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement