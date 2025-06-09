NTPC shares: Two factors why the power stock is in focus today

Shares of NTPC Ltd are in news today after the state-owned power producer said its arm commenced commercial operations of Part I of the Khavda-I solar PV project. Additionally, NTPC said it has successfully commissioned 193 MW out of 245 MW capacity at Plot-3 of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan.

"In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that consequent upon successful commissioning, 193 MW out of 245 MW capacity at Plot-3 of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs.of 09.06.2025. With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis will now become 59606 MW & 80708 MW respectively," said NTPC.

"We wish to inform that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 110.25 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 06.06.2025," said NTPC.

Shares of NTPC ended 1.28% higher at Rs 332.10 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 328.65 on BSE. NTPC's market cap rose to Rs 3.22 lakh crore. Total 6.51 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.56 crore on BSE.

The stock has fallen 89.87 per cent in two years and gained 114.53% in three years. It rose 239.64% in the last five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NTPC stands at 41.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a high beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility in a year.