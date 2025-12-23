Ola Electric launches Hyperservice Centres; stock up 15% in 3 sessions

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, following the company’s push to overhaul its service infrastructure.

The electric vehicle maker on Tuesday announced the rollout of ‘Hyperservice Centres’ aimed at providing a same-day service guarantee, a move that appears to have strengthened investor sentiment following recent clarity on promoter shareholdings, Ola Electric said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Tuesday, the Ola Electric stock gained as much as 4 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 36.10 on the BSE. With this level, the counter has surged over 15 per cent in the last three sessions.

In a release dated December 23, the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer announced the expansion of its service network through dedicated Hyperservice Centres. These facilities are designed to offer a same-day service guarantee to eligible customers at no additional cost.

The company confirmed that the first Hyperservice Centre is now operational in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, with plans to progressively upgrade its existing service centres into Hyperservice Centres across India in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the operational shift, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "At no extra cost for any customer. This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience."



Earlier on Friday, shares of Ola Electric Mobility surged to touch the 10 per cent upper circuit. The rally followed the company’s disclosure that the promoter has completed a one-time, limited monetisation of a small part of his personal shareholding. The proceeds from the transaction were used exclusively to fully repay a promoter-level loan of about Rs 260 crore and to unpledge the entire 3.93 per cent stake that had been pledged earlier. With this move, the company has eliminated all promoter pledges, providing a boost to investor sentiment.