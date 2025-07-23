Ola Electric shares rebound 7% after 6-session slide; what analysts are saying

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd saw a sharp rebound in Wednesday's trade, ending their six-session losing streak. The stock jumped 7.37 per cent to hit a high of Rs 43.15 and was last seen trading 5.97 per cent higher at Rs 42.59. Despite today's upmove, the scrip remains down 50.61 per cent so far in the calendar year 2025.

The company reported a wider year-on-year (YoY) consolidated net loss of Rs 428 crore for Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 347 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also dropped 49.64 per cent YoY to Rs 828 crore, down from Rs 1,644 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, however, Ola Electric showed signs of improvement. The Q1 loss was lower than the Rs 870 crore loss posted in Q4 FY25, while revenue increased from Rs 611 crore in the previous quarter.

On the level-specific front, the counter has support around the Rs 40-39 range, while immediate resistance is placed at Rs 43. A decisive close above this resistance is essential to unlock further upside potential.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), stated, "The stock has seen substantial erosion but is now showing signs of bottoming out near Rs 39.50 level, forming a double bottom pattern on daily charts. The appearance of a bullish candle accompanied by decent volume has improved sentiment. However, a decisive breakout above the Rs 46–49 range is still needed to build conviction. If the stock sustains above this zone, a further upside can be anticipated."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "Traders with existing positions should keep a stop loss at Rs 40. Fresh buying is advisable only after a decisive close above Rs 43, with near-term upside targets seen at Rs 46–50."

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One, "A breakdown below Rs 40-39 could lead to further downside, while strong resistance lies in the Rs 48–52 range."

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.