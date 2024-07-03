scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
ONGC, Tata Steel, DRL, Maruti, Coal India among Nifty stocks trading at deep discounts to historical valuations

Feedback

ONGC, Tata Steel, DRL, Maruti, Coal India among Nifty stocks trading at deep discounts to historical valuations

Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs and Adani Ports are a few other stocks that are trading at steep premiums over their 10-year PE multiples.

ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Coal India Ltd, State bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are among MOFSL's large cap stock bets. ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Coal India Ltd, State bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are among MOFSL's large cap stock bets.

ONGC, Tata Steel Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Coal India Ltd are some of the Nifty 50 stocks that are still trading at deep discounts to their historical averages. Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs and Adani Ports are a few other stocks that are trading at steep premiums over their 10-year PE multiples, data compiled by Motilal Oswal Securities showed.

At prevailing PE of 5.1 times, shares of ONGC are trading at 31 per cent discount to their 10-year average PE of 7.3 times. Dr Reddy’s Labs at a PE of 18.9 times trades at 26 per cent discount to its 10-year average of 25.6 times. Apollo Hospitals at 60.1 times trades at 26 per cent discount to its historical valuation average of 81.7 times. Maruti Suzuki India shares are available at 22 per cent discount, Coal India at 19 per cent discount while Tata Steel at 16 per cent discount to historical PE levels.

On the flip side, Grasim Industries at PE of 27 times trades at 93 per cent premium over its 10-year average PE of 14 times. RIL shares at 25.6 times are trading at 65 per cent premium over its long-term average PE of 15.6 times. Bajaj Auto (56 per cent premium), Divis Lab (55 per cent premium) and Adani Ports (55 per cent premium) are some other stocks trading at steep premiums to historical averages.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said India is witnessing its own mini-Goldilocks moment with excellent macros, robust corporate earnings, focus on manufacturing, capex and infrastructure creation, and valuations.

"That said, sectors with overheated valuations and recent sharp outperformance, viz. Industrials, Railways, Defense, and PSUs may see more moderation in valuations before they become attractive again from a risk-reward perspective," it said while suggesting ICICI Bank Ltd, ITC Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Coal India Ltd, State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), among its large cap stock bets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 03, 2024, 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ITC Ltd
ITC Ltd