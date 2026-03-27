Oracle Financial Services shares rise 7% on Rs 940-crore deal; more details 

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 7% on Friday after the software products firm said inked an agreement with a global banking client in the United States for a perpetual software licensing deal worth around $100 million (approx.

Rs 940 crore).

Oracle Financial Services shares rose 7% to Rs 7057 against the previous close of Rs 6599.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 60,480 crore.

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The deal is among the largest client-specific perpetual licensing agreements signed by the company in recent years. It is expected to provide strong revenue visibility in the future.

The aggregate consideration payable to the Company for the Proposed Transaction (other than for provision of transition services) is estimated to be approx. $100 million (approx. Rs 940 crore subject to exchange rate).

The company on Thursday said the agreement involves long-term licencing of software products, strengthening OFSS’s relationship with the global bank and reinforcing its presence in the international banking technology space.

The agreement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions by May 29, 2026, and involves transition services and personnel support.

The company states that transition services are expected to be provided over a period of six to nine months post completion, with the new arrangement replacing existing software licensing, services and support contracts with the client.

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Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), is the Indian subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, and provides financial software, IT solutions, consulting, and outsourced business processing services for the financial industry. It operates in two segments: Product Licenses & Related Activities (which includes banking software, implementation, and maintenance) and IT Solutions & Consulting Services (including custom application development, IT infrastructure management, and consulting).