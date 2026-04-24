Shares of Delta Corp Ltd extended their sharp rally for a second straight session on Thursday, surging 20 per cent to settle at Rs 81.45. With this, the gaming and casino stock has climbed 31.92 per cent over the past two trading days.

The strong upmove came despite weak year-on-year (YoY) quarterly numbers. Delta Corp reported a steep 90 per cent YoY decline in its net profit for the March 2025 quarter at Rs 16.45 crore. Revenue from operations also fell 11.72 per cent YoY to Rs 161.25 crore in Q4 FY26. The company additionally booked an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore during the quarter.

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On a sequential basis, however, the performance showed some improvement. Revenue edged up from Rs 160.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter, indicating a marginal recovery in business momentum. Net profit rose 15.19 per cent from Rs 14.28 crore in the previous quarter.

On the cost front, total expenses declined 3.16 per cent to Rs 149.19 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 154.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's Board has recommended a dividend of 50 per cent, equivalent to Re 0.50 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

What investors can do

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, advised investors should consider taking exit on any further bounce.

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is seen at Rs 74, while resistance is placed at Rs 82. A decisive move above Rs 82 could push the stock towards Rs 85, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 74 and Rs 85."

Delta Corp is India's only publicly listed company operating in the regulated gaming and hospitality sector. It runs offshore and land-based casinos in Goa and Sikkim, and also has a presence in luxury hospitality and online skill gaming.