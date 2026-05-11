Paytm a buy-on-dips stock? What's next for Ujjivan SFB, Delhivery? | Daily Calls on BTTV

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities on Monday talked about many trending stocks, including Delhivery Ltd, One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (Ujjivan SFB). He said Paytm could be bought on dips, adding that Q4 results would be crucial for Delhivery. Keep a stop loss at around Rs 55 for Ujjivan SFB. At the time of writing this note, Ujjivan SFB shares were down 5.3 per cent, Paytm was up 0.8 per cent while Delhivery was flat.

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Paytm | A buy on dip case

On a query by a viewer Momita from Kolkata, who holds Paytm shares at an average of Rs 1,246 per share, Bathini said the investor likely entered the counter at slightly higher price. Given the positive commentary from the management, he believes she can hold on to Paytm at this point in time. The strategy, Bathini said, would be to buy into Paytm shares on declines, as he cited improved revenue and profitability.

Delhivery | Q4 results hold key

On a query from a viewer by the name Umang, who holds Delhivery Ltd shares at an average of Rs 476, Bathini said results are going to play a crucial role in the medium to long term, noting that last quarter saw the company turning profitable. He advised investors to wait for the earnings traction. A trader can place a stop loss at Rs 450 and wait for March quarter results that he believes will be crucial for the stock.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Buy, hold or sell?

On a query from a viewer by the name Nithin from Bangalore, Bathini said he found the recent set of quarterly results as good and advised the trader to keep a stop loss at around Rs 55 from a short term perspective. If the investor has long-term view, Bathini said he can continue to hold on to the stock following the turnaround performance as far last quarter is concerned.

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