Shares of PC Jeweller are in focus today after the jeweller firm said its revenue grew about 37 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of this fiscal on better demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season.

PC Jeweller stock ended 2.69% higher at Rs 9.56 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 9.56. Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 6929.68 crore. Total 37.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.53 crore. The stock has lost 40% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further decreased its debt by 68 per cent during the December quarter. In the September 2025 quarter, the firm said it reduced debt by 23 per cent.

"Further, the Company remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in near future. Notably, since the execution of Settlement Agreement with the Banks on 30th September 2024, the Company has already reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68%, demonstrating significant progress towards its financial goals," said the firm.

"Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on expanding its retail footprint, achieving debt-free status, and consistently delivering strong performances in the upcoming quarters," added the firm.