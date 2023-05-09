Pidilite, Birlasoft, Raymond, Nazara Tech among stocks to watch out for today

Bulls were back on Dalal Street on Monday as the domestic equity indices settled sharply higher, thanks to a host of positive global and domestic cues. Sensex surged 709.96 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 61,764.25, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 195.40 points, or 1.08 per cent to 18,264.40.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries reported a net profit of Rs 149 crore in Q4, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,656 crore.

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries reported a net profit of Rs 283 crore for the quarter ended March, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,689 crore.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft clocked a net profit of Rs 112 crore as against a loss of Rs 16.3 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,226 crore.

Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac reported a net profit of Rs 94 crore in the January-March period. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,733 crore.

Carborundum Universal

Net profit more than doubled to Rs 137 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenues rose to Rs 1,200 crore for the quarter under review.

Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Westlife Foodworld, Raymond, Nazara Tech

Shares of Lupin, Apollo Tyres, Westlife Foodworld, Raymond and Nazara Tech are in focus as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

Apollo Pipes

Apollo Pipes logged a net profit of Rs 15 crore, while revenues stood at Rs 252 crore during the fourth quarter.

VIP Industries

VIP Industries has reported a net loss of Rs 4.3 crore in Q4 of last fiscal. Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 451 crore.

