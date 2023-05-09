HDFC, NMDC, UPL, L&T, HUL, NTPC, IRB Infra, RIL shares: Stocks that LIC bought & sold in Q4

NMDC Ltd, HDFC, UPL Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Power Grid and NTPC were among stocks where Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) trimmed stakes in the March quarter. The life insurer was seen upping stakes in IRB Infrastructure, Infosys, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

In NMDC, LIC's holding fell below 1 per cent in the March quarter. LIC held 40,07,00,157 NMDC shares as of December 31, 2022. In Larsen & Toubro, LIC cut stakes to 16,04,73,308 shares from 17,33,46,115 shares, amounting to Rs 2,783 crore, as per data compiled by PRIME Database.

LIC reduced HUL exposure to 10,21,81,855 shares from 9,37,33,846 shares sequentially. Net sell, calculated by multiplying the difference in December and March shareholding by the average closing price during the quarter, stood at Rs 2,147 crore.

In NTPC, LIC cut exposure to 57,41,73,389 shares from 67,26,70,362 shares, amounting to Rs 1,680 crore. HDFC was another stock where LIC selling exceeded Rs 1,000 crore for the quarter. LIC owned 8,74,97,181 HDFC shares at March quarter end against 9,13,47,124 shares at December quarter end.

Meanwhile, LIC increased exposure in IRB Infra to 20,08,79,750 shares from 2,04,17,605 shares sequentially, amounting to Rs 3,261 crore. In Infosys, LIC increased stake to 29,82,44,977 shares from 28,13,85,267 shares, totalling Rs 2,536 crore.

In Asian Paints, LIC bought shares worth Rs 1,794 crore while in Reliance Industries it had Rs 1,053 crore worth more shares than in December quarter.

Maruti Suzuki, TCS, GAIL, Dr Reddy's Labs and Container Corp of India were among other stocks where LIC increased exposure to in the March quarter.

Also read: Raymond, Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Nazara, Jaiprakash Power Ventures to share Q4 results today