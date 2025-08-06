Pidilite posts strong Q1 FY26 results; announces bonus, interim dividend; Nuvama retains 'Buy'

Pidilite Industries Ltd reported a strong performance for the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26), with revenue increasing by 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA rising 15.8 per cent YoY, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities. The results surpassed the domestic brokerage's estimates.

Overall volume growth stood at 9.9 per cent YoY, reaching a five-quarter high. The consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment reported 9.3 per cent YoY volume growth, while the business-to-business (B2B) segment saw a slightly slower 12.6 per cent growth due to a high base in the same period last year (Q1 FY25: 18 per cent).

EBITDA margins expanded to 25.1 per cent, a multi-quarter high, up 114 basis points (bps) YoY and 493 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Gross margins stood at 54.1 per cent, improving 32 bps YoY but declining 91 bps sequentially.

Pidilite also announced a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with a record date set for August 13, 2025, along with a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio, for which the record date is yet to be announced.

Domestic subsidiaries reported a revenue and EBITDA growth of 11.5 per cent and 31.7 per cent YoY, respectively. International subsidiaries saw revenue rise 6.4 per cent and EBITDA improve by 9 per cent YoY.

Input costs remained low during the quarter. Staff costs rose 11.3 per cent YoY and 2.1 per cent QoQ, while other expenses increased 4.9 per cent YoY but fell 2.4 per cent QoQ.

Nuvama has maintained its 'BUY' rating on the stock and plans to revise its estimates and target price after the company's earnings call.

Meanwhile, Pidilite shares rose 1.44 per cent to close at Rs 3,040.85 on Wednesday.