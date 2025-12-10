Pine Labs shares in focus after unit launches agentic AI bill-payment system; key details

Shares of Pine Labs remained in focus on Tuesday as the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Setu, announced the launch of India's first agentic bill-payments experience. The new offering, currently accessible on Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT, is designed to automate the manual tracking of monthly utility bills while keeping user control intact.

According to the regulatory filing, the new agentic assistant aims to solve “two major challenges in bill payments: the fear of incorrect charges and the stress of missing due dates," it said. The company also said that while paying a bill might take minutes, keeping track of them takes hours, and this new tool handles the workload by fetching bills in real-time, identifying anomalies by comparing them with past patterns, and ensuring timely payments.

B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, "India's digital public infrastructure has transformed how we pay, but the work behind monthly bills has remained manual. This agentic experience brings automation and trust together, giving people a smarter, safer way to handle their bills".

The bill-payment agent operates on rules defined by the consumer, ensuring it never initiates an incorrect payment or exceeds preset limits. It is designed to pay safely using "pre-blocked funds" and track spending patterns to share helpful insights.

On Tuesday, shares of Pine Labs closed 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 242.45 on the BSE over its previous close of Rs 240.80.

Earlier, Pine Labs posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.97 crore for the September 2025 quarter. The turnaround is notable, given that the fintech firm had reported a loss of Rs 32.01 crore in the same period last year. The momentum has also been consistent: the company had already returned to the black in the June quarter with a profit of Rs 4.79 crore.

Revenue performance strengthened as well. Consolidated operating income rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 649.90 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 551.57 crore a year earlier, reflecting steady traction across its merchant payments and software solutions business.