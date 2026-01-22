PNB Housing Finance shares in focus today on Q3 earnings

Shares of PNB Housing Finance are in focus today after PNB's arm reported a 11% rise in net profit to Rs 521 crore for the third quarter against Rs 471 crore in the same period last year. PNB Housing Finance stock fell 1.96% to Rs 931.45 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 950.10. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 24,265 crore. Total 0.68 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 6.30 crore on BSE.

Net interest income (NII) rose 12.8% to Rs 757 crore from Rs 671 crore reported in Q3FY25. Retail loan assets rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 81,931 crore in Q3 accounting for 99.7% of the total loan assets. The affordable and emerging markets segment rose 31% year-on-year and contributed 39% to the retail loan assets.

Total loan assets rose 14.3% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to Rs 82,203 crore. However, the corporate loan book fell sharply by 78.1% to Rs 272 crore over the year-ago quarter.

Asset quality remained stable, with gross NPAs at 1.04% as of December 31, 2025 compared with 1.19% a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 0.68%. Retail GNPAs came at 1.04%, and corporate GNPAs remained nil since June 30, 2024.