Power Mech shares rise 6% after Rs 549 crore order; stock up 33% in 2026 so far

The contract is for a period of 60 months, with the execution period running from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2031. The total order value is Rs 549.37 crore, including taxes and duties but excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Power Mech Projects said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company also disclosed that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order. The order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shares of Power Mech Projects rose 5.59% from the previous close, in Wednesday's trade, hitting a high of Rs 2,531.50. The stock had closed at Rs 2,397.55 in the previous session and opened at Rs 2,482.20. The stock is up 33% in 2026 so far.

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Power Mech Projects Limited is a global infrastructure-construction and engineering company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializing in power and industrial sectors.