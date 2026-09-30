Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Power Mech shares rise 6% after Rs 549 crore order; stock up 33% in 2026 so far

Power Mech shares rise 6% after Rs 549 crore order; stock up 33% in 2026 so far

POWERMECH2,489.30(3.84%)

Power Mech Projects said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company also disclosed that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Power Mech shares rise 6% after Rs 549 crore order; stock up 33% in 2026 so farShares of Power Mech Projects rose 5.59% from the previous close, in Wednesday's trade, hitting a high of Rs 2,531.50.

Power Mech Projects Ltd shares rose 6% in Wednesday's trade after the company secured an order worth Rs 549.37 crore from Moxie Power Generation Ltd for providing complete operation and maintenance services.

The order covers the 2x600 MW Moxie Power Generation Ltd project, according to the company's exchange filing. Under the contract, Power Mech Projects will be responsible for the complete operation and maintenance of the power generation facility.

Advertisement

The contract is for a period of 60 months, with the execution period running from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2031. The total order value is Rs 549.37 crore, including taxes and duties but excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Power Mech Projects said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company also disclosed that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order. The order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shares of Power Mech Projects rose 5.59% from the previous close, in Wednesday's trade, hitting a high of Rs 2,531.50. The stock had closed at Rs 2,397.55 in the previous session and opened at Rs 2,482.20. The stock is up 33% in 2026 so far.

Advertisement

Power Mech Projects Limited is a global infrastructure-construction and engineering company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializing in power and industrial sectors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more