scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Prem Watsa to IIFL's rescue: Fairfax agrees to invest up to $200 mn in liquidity support

Feedback

Prem Watsa to IIFL's rescue: Fairfax agrees to invest up to $200 mn in liquidity support

Shares of IIFL Finance crashed for the second consecutive day after hitting its 20 per cent lower circuit on Wednesday. IIFL Finance shares declined 20 per cent to Rs 382.80 in early trade, hitting a 52-week low.

RBI took action against the NBFC citing "serious deviations" in the evaluation of gold loans used as collateral. RBI took action against the NBFC citing "serious deviations" in the evaluation of gold loans used as collateral.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has announced its commitment to provide liquidity support amidst the RBI embargo on the company's gold loan disbursements. "The RBI's embargo has raised liquidity concerns amongst the company’s investors and lenders. In response to these concerns, Fairfax India has agreed to invest up to $200 million of liquidity support on terms to be mutually agreed and subject to applicable laws, including regulatory approvals (if any)," the firm said in a statement.

Related Articles

"We have been long-term investors in the IIFL group of companies and have full trust and confidence in the company's strong management team led by Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman. We are confident that Nirmal and Venkat will take corrective actions to meet and exceed RBI's compliance standards,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

Shares of IIFL Finance crashed for the second consecutive day after hitting its 20 per cent lower circuit on Wednesday. IIFL Finance shares declined 20 per cent to Rs 382.80 in early trade, hitting a 52-week low.

RBI took action against the NBFC citing "serious deviations" in the evaluation of gold loans used as collateral. The regulator also indicated that there were breaches in the maximum allowed loan-to-value ratio, along with a lack of transparency regarding fees charged to customers. “These practices, apart from being regulatory violations, also significantly and adversely impact the interest of the customers,” said RBI.

However, the company said in an analyst call on Tuesday that RBI's action “came as a surprise and was quicker than expected”. They added that the immediate impact on profitability should not be “significant”.

Following the RBI's action against IIFL Finance, brokerage firm Jefferies said prolonged restrictions could impact earnings and lower co-lending income. Moreover, the brokerage indicated the possibility of increased financial costs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 06, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
IIFL Finance Ltd
IIFL Finance Ltd