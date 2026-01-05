Amber Enterprises shares jump over 5% after subsidiaries receive ECMS approval

Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose sharply in Monday's trade after the company announced that its step-down subsidiaries have received formal approval under the government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The stock climbed as much as 5.29 per cent during the session, extending its gains for the fourth consecutive day. Despite the recent upmove, Amber Enterprises shares are still down around 13 per cent over the past one year.

Today's rally followed a regulatory disclosure made by the company, informing exchanges about the development. According to the filing, two step-down subsidiaries -- Ascent-K Circuit Pvt Ltd and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd -- have secured approval under ECMS, a key government initiative aimed at strengthening domestic electronics manufacturing.

"We wish to inform the Exchanges that, today on 02nd January 2026, in the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon'ble minister of state for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce and Industry, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary for the MeitY, Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, step-down subsidiaries of the Company, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)," the company stated in its exchange filing dated Friday.

The company highlighted the strategic importance of the approval for its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) operations and for the broader ecosystem. "This approval marks a significant milestone that will accelerate the localisation of critical electronic components, strengthening India’s EMS Manufacturing value chain and support Atmanirbhar Bharat," Amber added.

"The Company expressed its gratitude to the Government of India and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for granting this approval and reinforcing the Company’s long-term commitment to boost domestic EMS manufacturing aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," it further stated.

Amber Enterprises is a key player in the contract manufacturing space, with operations spanning consumer durables and electronics manufacturing services.