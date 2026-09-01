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PVR Inox stock in focus today as board clears share buyback 

PVR Inox stock in focus today as board clears share buyback 

PVR Inox stock: The buyback size is about 4.1 percent of the company's paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on its FY26 audited financial statements.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 8:57 AM IST
PVR Inox stock in focus today as board clears share buyback  On Monday, shares of PVR Inox slipped 1.44% to Rs 1203.60 against the previous close of Rs 1221.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 11,819 crore. 

Shares of PVR Inox are in focus today after the multiplex operator said it has approved its first-ever share buyback. The buyback of shares is worth Rs 300 crore. The company's board cleared a buyback of up to 20.69 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,450 per share, aggregating up to Rs 300 crore, through the tender offer route. The buyback size is about 4.1 percent of the company's paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on its FY26 audited financial statements.

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The buyback will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism. It will be open to all eligible shareholders on a proportionate basis.

On Monday, shares of PVR Inox slipped 1.44% to Rs 1203.60 against the previous close of Rs 1221.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 11,819 crore.

The multiplex chain said PVR Inox has fixed September 4, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. The board also noted that members of the promoter group intend to participate in the offer.

"The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and service tax, stamp duty, any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback like filing fees payable, advisors, legal fees, intermediary fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing, dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses," said the firm.

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DAM Capital Advisors Limited, a SEBI Registered Merchant Banker, has been appointed as the Manager to the Buyback.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,375 implied at 11.6 per cent potential upside for the stock.  The company had reported a surprisingly strong Q1FY27 EBITDA growth of 33 per cent, analysts noted. Besides, the company had turned net cash positive for the first time in many years. It is on track to add 80 net screens in FY27, Nuvama said in a recent note.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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