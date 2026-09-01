PVR Inox stock in focus today as board clears share buyback 

On Monday, shares of PVR Inox slipped 1.44% to Rs 1203.60 against the previous close of Rs 1221.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 11,819 crore.

The multiplex chain said PVR Inox has fixed September 4, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. The board also noted that members of the promoter group intend to participate in the offer.

"The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and service tax, stamp duty, any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback like filing fees payable, advisors, legal fees, intermediary fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing, dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses," said the firm.

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DAM Capital Advisors Limited, a SEBI Registered Merchant Banker, has been appointed as the Manager to the Buyback.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,375 implied at 11.6 per cent potential upside for the stock. The company had reported a surprisingly strong Q1FY27 EBITDA growth of 33 per cent, analysts noted. Besides, the company had turned net cash positive for the first time in many years. It is on track to add 80 net screens in FY27, Nuvama said in a recent note.