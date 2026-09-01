Top stocks in news: Symbiotech, EPL, Milky Mist, TBZ, Skyways, PVR Inox, Hy-Tech, Cipla, Kotak Bank

Symbiotec Pharmalab: The pharmaceutical player will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 01, after the company raised a total of Rs 1,757 crore from its IPO, open for bidding between August 24-27. It sold its shares for Rs 988 apeice with a lot size of 15 equity shares. The IPO was overall subscribed more than 75 times.

Skyways Air Services: The logistics and freight solutions firm will also begin its stock market journey from Tuesday, September 01 as it raised Rs 583 crore from its primary offering, sold of Rs 138 apeice, with a lot size of 100 equity shares. The IPO was open for subscription between August 24-27, getting an overall subscription of nearly 71.25 times

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Hy-Tech Engineers: The hydraulic fittings company will also start is Dalal Street innings from Tuesday, September 01 as it sold shares of Rs 53 apiece with a lot size of 283 equity shares to raise Rs 136 crore between August 24-27. The issue was oval subscribed a whopping 247.39 times.

EPL: Blackstone-owned Epsilon Bidco, the promoter of the packaging player, is likely to sell up to a 26.38 per cent stake in the company through a block deal worth Rs 1,985 crore at an offer price of Rs 235 per share, suggest media reports, citing sources.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: GRT Jewellers India has signed a share purchase agreement with the promoters of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) to acquire their 74.12 per cent stake in TBZ for up to Rs 1,033.71 crore. GRT Jewellers will also launch an open offer for an additional stake of around 26 per cent.

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Happiest Minds Technologies: Promoters Ashok Soota and Ashok Soota Medical Research LLP have entered into a share purchase agreement with ITC Infotech for the sale of 3.36 crore equity shares, representing a 22.106 per cent stake in Happiest Minds Technologies, for Rs 1,329.7 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender has recommended two internal candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ashok Vaswani when his term ends next year, suggest some media reports, citing sources. Kotak Mahindra Bank has submitted the names of executive directors Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap to the Reserve Bank of India for approval.

Cipla: Sino Biopharmaceutical's subsidiary, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (CTTQ), has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Cipla for Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan, also known as TQB2102, a potential best-in-class HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Milky Mist Dairy Food: The recently listed packaged food player reported a 890 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 64.68 crore, while its revenue increased 43.6 per cent YoY to Rs 973.45 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA soared to Rs 144.89 crore with margins improving to 14.88 per cent for the quarter.

PVR Inox: The company board of the media and entertainment player has approved a proposal to buy back up to 20.69 lakh equity shares worth Rs 300 crore at a price of Rs 1,450 per share.

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LEAP India: The recently listed pool assets player reported a 30 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 24.7 crore, while revenue increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 203.4 crore for April-June 2026 period. EBITDA rose 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 100 crore, while margins improved 134 basis points to 51.21 per cent for the quarter.

NLC India: The coal and energy player's subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, has incorporated a joint venture company with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA), named NIRL OREDA Renewables, for setting up green energy power plants, with equity participation of 51:49.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has announced its entry into Coimbatore, with plans to launch a residential development spread across 5.4 acres through a joint development agreement with the landowner. The estimated gross development value (GDV) is nearly Rs 600 crore.

Lodha Developers: The real estate firm has acquired the remaining 20 per cent stake in Bellissimo Infratech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The company said the acquisition, valued at Rs 73.52 crore in cash, is part of its growth strategy.

NCC: The construction company received three orders worth a total of Rs 430.19 crore in August, pertaining to its buildings division.

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E2E Networks: The AI cloud infrastructure player has entered into a binding term sheet with an India-based Sovereign AI company for NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The arrangement has a contract value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore and will continue through June 2029.