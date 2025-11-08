Q2 results: Bajaj Finance, Vodafone, Tata Steel, HAL, MRF, ONGC to post earnings next week

The earnings season will hit its peak next week, with several heavyweights set to unveil their financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The action kicks off on Monday, November 10, with non-banking finance major Bajaj Finance and PSU giant Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announcing their September-quarter numbers. The telecom sector will also be in focus as Vodafone Idea declares its results the same day.

On Tuesday, November 11, attention will shift to the financial and power segments, with Bajaj Finserv and Tata Power releasing their quarterly performance.

The pace intensifies midweek on Wednesday, November 12, as marquee names such as Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) line up their results, alongside Ashok Leyland, which will detail its commercial vehicle earnings.

The automobile sector takes centre stage later in the week, with Eicher Motors—the parent of Royal Enfield—and Hero MotoCorp announcing their results on Thursday, November 13.

The week wraps up on Friday, November 14, with key updates from Marico, Oil India, and tyre major MRF.

Apart from these heavyweights, several other prominent names including Muthoot Finance, IRCTC, Voltas, and KPIT Technologies will also declare their numbers, ensuring a data-heavy and eventful week for investors and analysts on Dalal Street.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said Indian equities ended lower amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers and persistent FII outflows.

“Select sectors found support from upbeat Q2 earnings, with PSU banks remaining in focus due to robust financial performance, improving asset quality, and renewed speculation regarding a potential FDI cap hike and sector consolidation. However, IT and metal stocks came under pressure, weighed down by weak global cues and fading expectations of a Fed rate cut,” Nair said.

“On the global front, investor sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding trade and tariff discussions. Domestically, PMI readings were mixed, while GST collections remained resilient despite rate rationalization—indicating sustained economic momentum and optimism around corporate earnings upgrades. Meanwhile, gold has declined from its recent highs owing to stronger U.S. dollar and easing geopolitical tensions,” Nair added