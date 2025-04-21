RailTel shares gain on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose nearly 3% on Monday after the firm won an order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services for Managed Cloud Services for three years. Shares of the railway firm climbed 2.77% to Rs 318.50 today against the previous close of Rs 309.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,173 crore.

Advertisement

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services Limited for Managed Cloud services for 3 years amounting to Rs. 19,84,36,100 (Excluding Tax)," said the firm on April 17.

The multibagger stock has lost 13.15 per cent in a year and gained 202 per cent in two years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 53.2, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Advertisement

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.