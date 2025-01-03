scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Railway stock: IRFC shares in focus as PSU signs MOU on RE projects; key details

Feedback

Railway stock: IRFC shares in focus as PSU signs MOU on RE projects; key details

Railway stock: IRFC shares are down 14 per cent in the past six months. The stock is still up 51 per cent for the one-year period.

For IRFC, this MoU marks a strategic step toward diversifying its business model while maintaining its critical role in the development of Indian Railways.  For IRFC, this MoU marks a strategic step toward diversifying its business model while maintaining its critical role in the development of Indian Railways. 

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Limited (IRFC) Ltd are be in focus on Friday morning after the public sector enterprise, under the Ministry of Railways (MoR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with REMC to execute renewable energy projects.

REMC is a joint venture of MoR and RITES Ltd. The MoU is signed to collaborate on financing renewable energy (RE) projects awarded by REMCL for supply to Indian Railways. The partnership extends to exploring financing options for thermal, nuclear, and renewable power projects established under a captive model through joint ventures involving Indian Railways and other entities.

Related Articles

IRFC shares are down 14 per cent in the past six months. The stock is still up 51 per cent for the one-year period.

The MoU sets the foundation for cooperation between IRFC and REMCL to advance Indian Railways' goal of minimising reliance on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"The collaboration aims to harness renewable energy sources for the railway sector. Under the MOU, REMCL will provide its expertise in procuring economical Conventional/Renewable power for Railways including conducting of bidding process for setting up renewable energy projects in the power sector, while IRFC will offer its financial acumen, including project appraisal and fundraising capabilities," IRFC said.

For IRFC, this MoU marks a strategic step toward diversifying its business model while maintaining its critical role in the development of Indian Railways.

"The partnership aligns with the government's vision of delivering world-class, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for the nation," IRFC said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 03, 2025, 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd