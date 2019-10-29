'Invest your money in stock market', Rakesh Jhunjunwala tells Kareena Kapoor

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has advised Kareena Kapoor to invest in stock market and said the experience is "always commanding and always mischievous and always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting". "I will personally advise you that you should invest a good amount of your money in the stock market," he said.

He also told Kareena Kapoor that the stock market is a requirement of the country and just like in any other field, "there are manipulators and there are good people." When Kareena Kapoor asked him to suggest the names of a few good companies to invest, he urged her to consult professionals but added that investing in stock market is very beneficial for tax-filing purposes. Kapoor was in an interview with Jhunjhunwala on ET Now. In the interview, Kareena Kapoor acknowledged that her knowledge of the stock market is limited.

Jhunjhunwala had invested in Kareena Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka. The investor had also invested in other R Balki-directorials including English Vinglish and Shamitabh. When asked if she wants to direct films, Kareena Kapoor quipped she would think about directing if he invested in her movie. "Well, give me a script, I can think about it," he said.

Jhunjhunwala also said that he has only made movies with R Balki because he trusts the filmmaker. "The film industry is an unsavoury place. I do not mind losing money, but I do mind being cheated. So, with Balki, I feel safe," he said.

He also advised Kareena Kapoor to limit the number of roles she accepts now as it will give longevity to her career. "My advice to you is also that since you have already been in the industry for 20 years, after a certain time, you must limit the number of roles. That gives you longevity. Look at Aamir (Khan), he makes one film at a time. I think Aamir will have the longest career as an actor," he said.

