Rallis India shares close 15% higher today; here's why 

Shares of Rallis India surged over 19% on Thursday after the brokerage firm HSBC upgraded the Tata Group firm's rating to 'Buy' and raised its price target to Rs 300 per share. The target amounts to an upside of 27% against the close of Rs 234.95 on January 21.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Later, Rallis India shares ended 15.39% higher at Rs 271.10 in the current session. Market cap of the stock rose to Rs 5,272 crore. The brokerage said with adjusted profit of the firm beat estimates in Q3FY26 even as operating conditions remained challenging.

The brokerage said the company's ongoing business transformation is beginning to reflect beyond the domestic crop protection segment, with early signs of recovery visible in the seeds and exports businesses.

Sentiment was also positive around the stock after the Q3 concall of the firm.

Rallis India said it maintains a positive near-term outlook, which is underpinned by several favourable factors. These include healthy reservoir levels across the country, increased Rabi crop acreages (up by approximately 3% for wheat, oilseeds, and pulses), and a stronger order book with both domestic and export customers. These conditions are expected to support sales in Q4 and facilitate early replacement demand.

Advertisement

The management also said it was focused on long-term value drivers. Key strategic priorities include deepening customer-centricity, sharpening the portfolio by focusing on high-potential products, accelerating new product launches, expanding strategic alliances, and increasing farmer reach.

In the seeds business, the primary focus will be on five strategic crops: cotton, maize, millet, mustard and rice.

Rallis India reported a five-fold fall in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Profit slipped to Rs 2 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11 crore the year ago period. Revenue in Q3 rose 19.3% to Rs 623 crore compared with Rs 522 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA increased 31.8% to Rs 58 crore in Q3 from Rs 44 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% from 8.4% in the corresponding quarter.

Advertisement

However, profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items rose to Rs 36 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 19 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items, reflecting an additional gratuity provision arising from the wage code implementation.