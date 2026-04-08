Multibagger stock: Shares of IT firm Aurionpro Solutions have slipped 25% in three months in line with other software and consulting firms. The multibagger stock was hit by the market correction during the US-Iran war. The IT stock has delivered a revenue CAGR of 32% in the last three years with EBITDA and PAT CAGRs of 30% and 36%, respectively. The stock delivered multibagger returns of 412% in three years and 1123% in five years.

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However, the stock has fallen up to 29% in two years, slipping 40% in a year and 22% in three months.

In the current session, Aurionpro Solutions shares gained 5.47% to Rs 838 against the previous close of Rs 794.55. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4626 crore.

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1 crore.

Analysts are mostly bearish on the outlook of the stock.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio says, "Aurionpro Solutions is in a clear downtrend, trading below long-term moving averages with a descending channel pattern, indicating sustained selling pressure. However, a short-term bounce is visible from lower levels with RSI near 50, suggesting a relief rally rather than a confirmed reversal. ADX remains weak (15), indicating lack of strong trend momentum. Immediate resistance is placed around Rs 880– 920, while strong resistance lies near Rs 960– Rs 1,000. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 840 and Rs 800 levels. Short-term sideways to mildly bullish pullback, but overall trend remains bearish until a breakout above Rs 1,000."

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "The Rs 700– Rs 780 zone remains a strong support area, where demand has been consistently observed. On the upside, Rs 1080– Rs 1100 acts as a crucial resistance zone, coinciding with the 200-day EMA, making it a key hurdle for any meaningful trend reversal. Overall, the outlook remains cautiously neutral to bearish, with the possibility of consolidation in the near term. A decisive breakout above Rs 1080–Rs 1100 is essential to confirm strength, while failure to hold support could keep the broader downtrend intact."

However, brokerage Ventura is bullish on the stock with a price target of Rs 1352.

The brokerage expects Aurionpro to capitalise through its intellectual property-led platforms, specialised offerings and consistent research.

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The transaction banking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5 per cent through 2031, while the AFC market is projected to expand to $17.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of about 7 per cent, according to Ventura. India’s data centre capacity is forecasted to increase significantly to 15–17 GW by FY35, supported by demand for cloud services, AI and data localisation.

Key risks to the brokerage's assumptions are competitive pressures, delays in metro and data center projects, and execution risks.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.