Business Today
Rate-sensitive shares trading mixed ahead of RBI policy announcement

Feedback

 BSE realty index was trading 81 pts higher at 7365.82.  On the other hand, BSE auto index fell 11pts to 49,468.

Shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, finance, auto, and real estate were trading on a mixed note ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement today.

 While BSE bankex was trading flat at 54136, the BSE financial services index gained just 13 pts at 10,595. RBI is widely expected to maintain status quo in its first monetary policy of the new fiscal FY24.


Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 05, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
