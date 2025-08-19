Delta Corp shares jumped 12% today; here is why

Shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp Ltd surged 11.70 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 93.28. The stock witnessed heavy trading activity, with 19.47 lakh shares changing hands, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 98,000 shares. The counter registered a turnover of Rs 17.96 crore, valuing the company at a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,497.77 crore.

The surge came after the Union Cabinet cleared the Online Gaming Bill, paving the way for India’s first legal framework to regulate betting apps and enforce stricter checks on digital gambling, sources said.

Officials noted that the Bill aims to bring online gaming platforms under formal regulation while prescribing penalties for gambling conducted through digital applications.

The approval marks a major policy move toward overseeing the fast-growing online gaming sector and tackling risks posed by unregulated betting platforms.

"Once the framework is in place, it will bring greater standardisation and clarity to the company’s balance sheet and aid its prospects going forward," a market expert said.

On the earnings front, Delta Corp posted a 36.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 29.4 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Revenue inched up to Rs 184.7 crore from Rs 178 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the Mumbai-based company's EBITDA slipped 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 39.6 crore, with margins narrowing to 21.4 per cent from 26.6 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd also gained 0.85 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively, today.